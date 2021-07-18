Minister Michael Farrugia In Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The minister said in a Facebook post that he had gotten tested on Sunday afternoon and had tested positive for the virus.

Minister for the Elderly and Active Ageing Michael Farrugia has gone into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Farrugia, a doctor by profession, said he would be self-isolating for the next two weeks, but informed his constituents that his office would remain open.

“My offices will remain open and my people will be there to take care of things,” Farrugia said.

The number of active cases has shot up in recent weeks as tourist arrivals have started to increase. The number of active cases currently stands at 1,832, with 192 cases reported earlier today.

