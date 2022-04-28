د . إAEDSRر . س

Minister Silvio Schembri Invites His Five PN Shadows To One-On-One Meetings 

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri held one-on-one meetings with five PN MPs who will be shadowing parts of his portfolio throughout the next legislature.

Schembri, along with Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Chris Bonett, met up with Ivan J Bartolo, Robert Cutajar, Rebekah Cilia, Ivan Castillo and Bernice Bonello, who are shadowing the economy, small businesses, lands, the maritime sector and EU funds respectively.

“If our country is to continue succeeding, we must work hand in hand more regularly and listen to diverse opinions,” Schembri said afterwards. “That way, we can ensure the economy works for everyone.”

Cilia thanked Schembri for the invitation, also stating it is important for everyone to work together for the good of Malta.

Schembri becomes the first minister to extend an invitation to his PN counterparts for a meeting.

Meanwhile, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri met up with PN Gozo Spokesperson Alex Borg, with Borg stating that he had requested the meeting. 

“We discussed a number of topics and plans for the good of the people of Gozo, as well as a number of challenges Gozo is facing,” Borg said. “I believe that although we disagree with each other on a political level, we will certainly be doing our utmost for Gozo to progress.”

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

