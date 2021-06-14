Ministers, Opposition Leader And An MEP Spotted At That Wild Żebbuġ Każin

A number of leading politicians were spotted at a Żebbuġ każin that hosted an over-the-top party that broke COVID-19 regulations. The footage shows scores of maskless people singing and jumping while celebrating the Feast of St Philip – however, a number of politicians were filmed either visiting or sitting inside the każin. Transport Minister Ian Borg, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, Social Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes, Quality of Life Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, MEP Alex Agius Saliba and Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech were all snapped at the każin in various poses.

New PL candidate Alicia Bugeja Said was also spotted maskless in the festivities.

Various politicians were seen sitting and chatting with festa enthusiasts, while others were snapped getting close to their constituents. While they are mostly wearing masks the entire time, some of them, such as Galdes, was snapped with his mask down while in discussion. Some politicians, such as Aaron Farrugia and Silvio Schembri, uploaded the images himself, while other images went viral online. A PN spokesperson told Lovin Malta that Bernard Grech did not take part in the boisterous celebrations as he had arrived “quite early” and followed all protocols during his “short” visit to the każin, which was part of a a visit to a number of clubs that day. Ian Borg told Lovin Malta that he “did not breach any rule. I stayed seated and all time wearing masks”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

With election season heating up, it may be no surprise to see these Maltese politicians visiting a popular każin in an important locality, Żebbuġ. However, with authorities still urging for people not to gather in groups of more than six, and the entire entertainment scene on its knees begging for an opportunity to hold safe, protected events, many were left with a bad taste in their mouth when seeing so many prominent politicians attending such a crowded and boisterous event, even if they weren’t technically partying themselves. What did you think when you saw these pics?

