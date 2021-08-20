Ministry And Animal Welfare Commissioner To Investigate Killing Of ‘Aggressive’ Dogs

The Animal Rights Ministry has agreed to start an investigation into the Animal Welfare Department’s killing of a number of dogs deemed to be too aggressive, but which activists say did not need to be put down. Earlier this week, Lovin Malta reported that three dogs had been put down by the department after exhibiting aggressive behaviour. Activists Robert Xuereb Archer and Roberta Fenech, the founders of platform Vegan Prism, told this newsroom that while the dogs were somewhat aggressive, they were by no means beyond rehabilitation. He noted that while the dogs being put down was not in itself illegal – the law allows the department to put down an animal deemed to be too aggressive – the fact that there was no animal behaviourist or protocol on the basis of which this could be done, was problematic.

It now appears that the activists were invited to a meeting with the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Animal Rights to discuss the matter, during which the ministry agreed to start an investigation into the killings. “There were times were emotions ran high during the meeting, leading to some heated comments, although overall it was a productive discussion as the ministry showed a very real desire to discuss our proposals for improving Animal Welfare, as well as a genuine desire to gain the public’s trust,” read a post uploaded to Vegan Prism’s Facebook page. While the activists were disappointed that the ministry insisted that the decision to put the dogs down was not a wrong one, they were satisfied with the ministry’s commitment to avoid any similar situations. “When pressed on accountability, they replied that accountability will be shown through making sure things change. Further insistence led to an agreement that an internal investigation will be made to see what happened as they themselves are not aware about which animals are put down at Animal Welfare,” they added. Lovin Malta has reached out the ministry for comment and is awaiting a reply. In their comments to Lovin Malta earlier this week, the activists had stressed that any dogs in Animal Welfare’s care should wear a muzzle when being walked, in order to prevent any accidents. The ministry, the activists said, confirmed that “muzzles have been ordered to be used and that from now on a behaviourist will be sought to consult on ‘aggressive’ and ‘unpredictable’ dogs. Animal Welfare Commissioner also investigating claims In a Facebook post this morning, the Office of the Commissioner also said it was investigating the cases.