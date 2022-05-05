Ministry’s Festa Tal-Majjal Gets Fiery Response From Vegans And Vegetarians

A Ministry event promoting local pork production has drawn the ire of the vegan and vegetarian community.

“The ministry (with a mini-‘m’) responsible for the rights of animals is organising an event where innocent pigs (amongst others) will be lined up in terror, squealing for mercy, murdered, sliced into pieces, so that the beloved Maltese people can later on feast on their flesh,” Animal Liberation Front said on social media.

The event, titled Il-Festa Tal-Majjal, will take place on Saturday 7th May at the public abattoir in Marsa. Local pork will be sold at a special price while there will also be tastings of local recipes and a traditional hog roast. A children’s area is also being set up.

The Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights is responsible for the event and critics have questioned whether the event lives up to the ministry’s animal rights credentials.

However, others have said that the ministry is responsible for a wide range of issues, among which is promoting local products, both meat and vegetables.

“This event has many cherries on the cake, one of which will be a playing area for children, so they can sniff death and blood on the slaughterhouse walls,” ALF said.