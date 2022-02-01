Miriam Dalli Breached COVID-19 Rules With November Party Paid With Public Funds, PN MP Claims

Miriam Dalli allegedly breached COVID-19 regulations last November while hosting a party paid through public funds, PN MP Jason Azzopardi has claimed.

“While an entire country was burdened with orders limiting parties, Minister Dalli hosted a party in the last weeks of November at Numero Uno, paid through public funds, all without a mask, singing Viva Labour. Many public officials were present,” Azzopardi said on social media.

Azzopardi has submitted a parliamentary question on the matter. However, Dalli said that it will be answered in another sitting.

The questions include the invitation list, the organisers, and whether the event was an open bar.

At the time, mask-wearing was mandatory, while standing events were limited to 100 people. Mass events, even while seated, still had some major restrictions.

Azzopardi’s claims come just as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a reckoning over a party at Downing Street during a national lockdown and other similar restrictions.