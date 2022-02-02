Miriam Dalli Denies Claims That November Event Breached COVID-19 Rules

Miriam Dalli has categorically denied claims that a November event she hosted breached COVID-19 regulations.

PN MP Jason Azzopardi made the claim following a parliamentary question, however, Dalli said that he was “not credible” and that the “actual scandals were the ones which he was involved in.”

“What he is referring to is a networking event for persons who contribute towards the Ministry. It was organised in full conformity with the Covid-19 regulations of the time,” Dalli told Lovin Malta.

“The success of the Ministry also depends on the coordination of the various entities and partners which fall under its remit. The ‘networking event’ which the Ministry for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development organised was on Tuesday 30th November.”

“None of Jason Azzopardi’s lies will hinder the work of a Ministry that during a pandemic not only substantially assisted businesses and families but also continued to attract record investment.”

“Investment that contributed towards having the lowest unemployment rate in history. An employment rate that was much higher in circumstances which were much calmer during the administration which Jason Azzopardi was a part of.”

Azzopardi has submitted a parliamentary question on the matter. However, Dalli said that it will be answered in another sitting.

The questions include the invitation list, the organisers, and whether the event was an open bar.

Azzopardi’s claims come just as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a reckoning over a party at Downing Street during a national lockdown and other similar restrictions.

What do you think of the claim?