Miriam Dalli Slams Online Critic Who Told Her To ‘Go Find A Husband And Stay Cooking At Home’
Malta’s Energy Minister has hit back at an online critic who told her to go back to the kitchen and leave politics.
Sharing a screenshot of a comment telling her “go find a life, a husband, and stay cooking at home, politics is not your subject”, Miriam Dalli didn’t hold back from sharing her thoughts on the comment.
“Because when you’re a woman and they don’t agree with you they tell you to go find a man!” Dalli said, sharing the post.
“This gentleman feels comfortable telling me to stay at home and cook because he didn’t like what I said on TV programme XTRA.”
“Let me assure him that not only am I not going to stay at home, I’ll be encouraging more women and young women to move forward because this spiteful mentality only makes us stronger to not lose heart.”
Needless to say, her status garnered thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments.
Some prominent members of Maltese society, including MP Oliver Scicluna and tech entrepreneur Angelo Dalli, praised Dalli for her comments.
“One of the best politicians this country has ever had,” Scicluna said.
“What a misogynistic loser,” Angelo Dalli said. “Keep inspiring Maltese women to lead and reach their true potential Miriam! This isn’t even political – people like him should go live in a cave (maybe learn how to cook for himself while at it)”
What do you make of Dalli’s response?