Miriam Dalli Slams Online Critic Who Told Her To ‘Go Find A Husband And Stay Cooking At Home’

Malta’s Energy Minister has hit back at an online critic who told her to go back to the kitchen and leave politics.

Sharing a screenshot of a comment telling her “go find a life, a husband, and stay cooking at home, politics is not your subject”, Miriam Dalli didn’t hold back from sharing her thoughts on the comment.

“Because when you’re a woman and they don’t agree with you they tell you to go find a man!” Dalli said, sharing the post.

“This gentleman feels comfortable telling me to stay at home and cook because he didn’t like what I said on TV programme XTRA.”

“Let me assure him that not only am I not going to stay at home, I’ll be encouraging more women and young women to move forward because this spiteful mentality only makes us stronger to not lose heart.”