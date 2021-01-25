Miriam Pace’s Family Demands Public Inquiry Following Experts’ Report Into Construction Industry’s Issues

The family of Miriam Pace, the mother-of-two who died when her home collapsed, are calling for a public inquiry into the tragedy after the publication of an expert report into the accident.

“The report confirms that the institutions have blatantly failed their obligation to protect the lives of people,” lawyers of the family said in a statement.

Pace died after her home, which neighboured a construction site, collapsed in March 2020. The incident sparked a national outcry over lax construction regulations and the negligent actions of those involved.

Since then, architect Roderick Camilleri, site technical officer Anthony Mangion, excavation contractor Ludwig Dimech, and workman Nicholas Spiteri have been charged with negligibly causing Pace’s death.

An expert panel was appointed by Prime Minister Robert Abela to introduce reform to the industry. They warned that the sector, and in particular excavation works, was “playing Russian roulette” with people’s lives.

A key proposal is creating the Building and Construction Authority, which will regulate and enforce the whole sector. Meanwhile, it aims to provide residents with the power to demand an independent architect’s report into a neighbouring project at the developer’s expense.

Still, the government has been reluctant to open up a public inquiry into the issue, as it had done with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Pace family is also calling for a parliamentary motion into the incident to be discussed without delay, adding that they should be informed as to why their calls have been ignored.

