Miriam Pace’s Family Did Not Want Prison Time For Guilty Architects, Lawyer Clarifies

The lawyer for the family of a Maltese woman who died following the collapse of a neighbouring building has taken to social media to clarify his client’s intentions as the court case ends.

“With reference to the sentence given by the Magistrates Court this morning in relation to the incident where Miriam Pace lost her life, the Pace family wants to clarify that it never wanted to hold a vendetta and for that reason, when asked what punishment should be given, it never suggested prison time in regards the architects,” David Bonello said.

His words come amid continued public backlash against the punishment given to the two architects found guilty of the involuntary homicide of Miriam Pace.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud ordered Roderick Camilleri, 37, to undergo 480 hours of community service and pay a €10,000 fine and Anthony Mangion, 73, to undergo 400 hours of community service and pay a €8,000 fine.

Many felt like this was too lenient when considering a woman’s life had been lost.