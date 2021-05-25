Miriam Pace’s Family Reaches Out Of Court Settlement With Developers Over House Collapse 

The family of Miriam Pace, who died tragically in a house collapse just over a year ago, has reached an out-of-court settlement with the contractor of the development that led to her death.

Following the collapse, the family had brought civil proceedings against architects Roderick Camilleri and Anthony Mangion, contractor Ludwig Dimech and worker Nicholas Spiteri.

In a statement this evening, they said they had signed a settlement agreement with MCZMC Developers Limited.

“By virtue of this settlement agreement, the civil claims brought forward by the Pace family against the developers, the contractor, the architect of the project and the site technical officer are now settled,” the family said.

They added that the criminal proceedings against the contractor, the architect of the project and the site technical officer remain unprejudiced.