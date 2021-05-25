Miriam Pace’s Family Reaches Out Of Court Settlement With Developers Over House Collapse
The family of Miriam Pace, who died tragically in a house collapse just over a year ago, has reached an out-of-court settlement with the contractor of the development that led to her death.
Following the collapse, the family had brought civil proceedings against architects Roderick Camilleri and Anthony Mangion, contractor Ludwig Dimech and worker Nicholas Spiteri.
In a statement this evening, they said they had signed a settlement agreement with MCZMC Developers Limited.
“By virtue of this settlement agreement, the civil claims brought forward by the Pace family against the developers, the contractor, the architect of the project and the site technical officer are now settled,” the family said.
They added that the criminal proceedings against the contractor, the architect of the project and the site technical officer remain unprejudiced.
Pace was killed on 2nd March 2020, after her Santa Venera home collapsed while she was inside. The police had confirmed that the house had collapsed as a direct result of work at a nearby construction site.
Earlier today, a Shift News analysis of a series of parliamentary questions by PN MP David Thake revealed that Infrastructure Malta issued contracts and direct orders worth over €1 million to two companies linked to Ludwig Dimech – the contractor linked to the fatal collapse.
A magisterial inquiry into the collapse had found shortcomings in the project’s method statement as well as other aspects of development the architect is meant to be responsible for. The inquiry also flagged the fact that there had been no site technical officer during crucial parts of the excavation process.
It isn’t clear what the value of the settlement is, however Pace’s widower had told the court that he estimated the value of the house and its contents at €593,000.