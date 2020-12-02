Miriam Pace’s Widower’s Heartbreaking Post Is A Reminder That A Family Was Broken This Year
The husband of Miriam Pace, the Maltese woman who was killed in a home collapse earlier this year, has penned an emotional and personal message to his wife as the Christmas season approaches.
“It’s been nine months since that horrific experience that every member of the family wishes was just a bad dream,” Carmel Pace, the widower of Miriam Pace, said today.
“The day the Creator wanted another beautiful flower in his garden… the day I lost my wife.
Miriam Pace, 54, was a mother-of-two who died after her home collapsed into a next-door construction site. Her body was found after an eight-hour search.
Pace put the blame of his wife’s death on the “callousness” of others.
“Others who would trade anything for money, even a life and the serenity of an entire family,” he said. “Everything’s forgotten, everything passes, who cares if a building collapsed and a life was lost?”
Pace’s death had let to a national outcry over lax construction regulations, with a number of arrests occurring shortly afterwards.
However, just as in similar collapses involving other families, time is passing and very little in the way of justice is occurring.