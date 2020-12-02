Miriam Pace’s Widower’s Heartbreaking Post Is A Reminder That A Family Was Broken This Year

The husband of Miriam Pace, the Maltese woman who was killed in a home collapse earlier this year, has penned an emotional and personal message to his wife as the Christmas season approaches.

“It’s been nine months since that horrific experience that every member of the family wishes was just a bad dream,” Carmel Pace, the widower of Miriam Pace, said today.

“The day the Creator wanted another beautiful flower in his garden… the day I lost my wife.