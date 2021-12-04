Miżieb Manhunt Attacker To Be Charged In Court Today

The man that drove into officers’ vehicles before abandoning his vehicle running into the Miżieb woodlands, triggering a six hour police manhunt, will be charged in court today.

Aidan Bartolo, from Għaxaq, is set to be charged with a slew of offences that include attempted murder, attempts to cause grievous bodily harm, harming police officers, driving perilously, ignoring police orders and relapsing, among other others.

He is set to be charged in court today at 5pm in front of Magistrate Lara Lanfranco. Lawyer Anthony Vella assisted by Inspector Marshal Mallia will be prosecuting.