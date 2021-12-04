Miżieb Manhunt Attacker To Be Charged In Court Today
The man that drove into officers’ vehicles before abandoning his vehicle running into the Miżieb woodlands, triggering a six hour police manhunt, will be charged in court today.
Aidan Bartolo, from Għaxaq, is set to be charged with a slew of offences that include attempted murder, attempts to cause grievous bodily harm, harming police officers, driving perilously, ignoring police orders and relapsing, among other others.
He is set to be charged in court today at 5pm in front of Magistrate Lara Lanfranco. Lawyer Anthony Vella assisted by Inspector Marshal Mallia will be prosecuting.
On Thursday, scores of officers were called to Mellieħa at around 6pm after Bartolo, a suspected drug trafficker who was being tailed by police, noticed the officers vehicles, and decided to drive into them.
Three shots were fired at him, causing him to reverse in his vehicle before abandoning it and hiding deep in Miżieb for six hours as officers and dogs combed the area.
You can find a detailed breakdown of what exactly happened as well as how police strategically found the man by following this link.
