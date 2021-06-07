Moderna Seeks EU Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents Aged 12 To 15

“We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents,” Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

Pharmaceutical company Moderna has asked the European Medicines Agency to approve its COVID-19 for adolescents.

This morning, we announced that we have submitted for a conditional marketing approval (CMA) for our COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Read more: https://t.co/MMhECfhABr pic.twitter.com/sBss97JG6O

So far, the European watchdog has approved Pfizer for use on 12 to 15-year-olds, with Health Minister Chris Fearne announcing that vaccinations for adolescents will open up shortly after the school exam period.

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have yet to request approval for the adolescent age group.

Moderna has also submitted a similar request to Canadian authorities and will request approval from the United States’ Food and Drug Administration.

Meanwhile, Malta races ahead in its vaccination campaign with a total of 235, 133 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It is also believed to be the first country in the world to have achieved herd immunity.

Earlier today, the country registered zero new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in 11 months.

Today also marked the reopening of bars, cinemas and the resumption of contact sports for people aged 17 and over.

Tag someone who needs to know this