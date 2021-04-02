د . إAEDSRر . س

Money Stolen After Armed Robbery In Fgura

An armed man allegedly stole money off a woman in Fgura last night, according to police.

Officers were informed of a hold-up at 11pm yesterday on Triq il-Karmnu, Fgura.

The perpetrator was described as wearing a hoodie and being armed with a pointed weapon. He demanded money from the victim, a 25-year-old woman from the Philippines, and made off with an undisclosed amount.

No one was injured in the incident.

Investigations are underway.

