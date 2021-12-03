Montenegro Will Open Inquiry Into Wind Farm Project Joseph Muscat Opened Right Before Resigning 

Montenegro’s Parliament has voted to set up an inquiry committee to investigate the Mosura wind farm project which Enemalta was involved in, and which has been shrouded in corruption allegations.

The development was reported by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation which said in a statement this afternoon that the Vice-President of the Assembly Branka Bošnjak, said the investigation was motivated by “the fact that this is a major international corruption scandal”.

He said there was very “important evidence of multimillion-dollar corruption in the project, which will additionally cost the state €115 million through a subsidised electricity contract for 12 years”.