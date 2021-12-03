Montenegro Will Open Inquiry Into Wind Farm Project Joseph Muscat Opened Right Before Resigning
Montenegro’s Parliament has voted to set up an inquiry committee to investigate the Mosura wind farm project which Enemalta was involved in, and which has been shrouded in corruption allegations.
The development was reported by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation which said in a statement this afternoon that the Vice-President of the Assembly Branka Bošnjak, said the investigation was motivated by “the fact that this is a major international corruption scandal”.
He said there was very “important evidence of multimillion-dollar corruption in the project, which will additionally cost the state €115 million through a subsidised electricity contract for 12 years”.
Malta had struck a deal with Montenegro back in 2015 to take over the wind farm, which has since been revealed to have involved alleged kickbacks paid to Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black. The company is believed to have made a profit of €4.6 through the deal.
Enemalta still owns the wind farm, which was opened by Muscat in November 2019, shortly before he was forced out of office following Fenech’s arrest.
Bošnjak said after the vote that it appeared that the government of Montenegro had not taken the necessary measures to ensure the protection of state property. “On the contrary, it is suspected that they were part of this corrupt business.”
The inquiry will need to be completed within 120 days.
