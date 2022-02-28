‘More Spin’: Robert Abela ‘Absolutely’ Won’t Answer Questions On Pocketing €45,000 From Christian Borg Property Deal 

Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused to entertain questions over revelations that he pocketed €45,000 in a property deal involving alleged kidnapper and car dealer Christian Borg.

“In the face of spin, I will continue to speak about the future of the country,” Abela defiantly told journalists following a press conference earlier today.

He insisted that there is “nothing strange” about the deal and that all taxes linked to the sale were paid in full.

The revelation by the Times of Malta comes following days of Abela avoiding questions regarding the suspicious deal with Borg, who has been charged in connection to an infamous kidnapping and is allegedly under investigation for money laundering.

Abela entered in a deal to buy a stake in a plot of land in Żabbar in 2018, the same day the PA granted Borg a permit to build nine apartments and garages on the land, even though he was not connected to the property.

A few months later, Abela sold their stake in the property deal to Borg, pocketing a €45,000 profit, while Abela was providing legal advice to both the Planning Authority and Borg.

Abela was an MP at the time. A declaration was signed by notary Mark Zaffarese, claiming that the property was not linked to money laundering or any form of criminal activity.

Abela has been under pressure over the property deal, which experts have suggested could have been a possible legal loophole to avoid tax exposure.

Borg was recently released on bail over a case that saw a man kidnapped, beaten and threatened.

Borg and several of the men involved in the case are reportedly under investigation for drug smuggling and money laundering.

Meanwhile, he has also been linked to an alleged €3 million racket with Transport Malta officials.

