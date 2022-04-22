More Supermarket’s Ryan Schembri To Be Extradited To Malta After Arrest

Ryan Schembri, the More Supermarket owner who has been on the run for the last eight years, has been arrested abroad and will be extradited back to Malta.

Net News first reported on the arrest. Lovin Malta is informed that Schembri was arrested in Scotland over an Interpol warrant for his arrest over money-laundering accusations. It is expected that he will challenge the extradition request.

Questions have been sent to the Home Affairs Ministry.

Schembri amassed millions of debt while heading the supermarket chain, fleeing the country with his wife and son in 2014. He is the cousin of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

The chain and its debts have since been linked to the murder of Carmel Chircop, a lawyer who was shot dead outside his garage in Birkirkara in October 2015.

Chirchop has been confirmed to have fronted Adrian Agius, and his business partner Ryan Schembri around €750,000 which was to be used to fund the More Supermarkets chain that Agius and Schembri were involved in.

At the time of his murder, Chircop was chasing Agius for the remaining €600,000 that was owed to him. It remains to be seen whether Schembri will be asked to testify in the case and whether he could even potentially face charges.

Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio have been charged with the murder after Vince Muscat turned state witness in the case.

What do you think of the arrest?