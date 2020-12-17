More Than A Thousand Euro Raised For Briffa Family Who Lost Everything In Ħamrun House Fire
A campaign has been launched to raise money for the Briffa family, who lost all their belongings when their Ħamrun home was destroyed in a fire.
The fundraiser was set up by clothing repairs and laundry service company WhizzFix, to help the family through these traumatic times.
“We are asking for donations no matter how small, every little bit helps when going through such a hard time,” its description reads.
In less than 24 hours since its launch, more than €1,000 has been raised.
“When we found out about the cause, we reached out to see if we could help in any way.”
“We realised they didn’t have a bank account so we set them up with Revolut. That same day, we also set up the fundraiser that’s linked to their new bank account. It’s amazing to see them get so many donations,” a spokesperson from WhizzFix told Lovin Malta.
The company is also collecting items of clothing and other essentials to replace what was lost in the fire.
Alexis Briffa and her five children were left with little but the clothes on their backs after a tragic fire ripped through their apartment on Triq Meltinone Scerri, Ħamrun on Tuesday afternoon.
Briffa was out with one of her sons when she received a phone call alerting her of the fire after a neighbour rescued her dogs and found her contact number on their collars.
Hundreds of citizens, business owners and secondary school staff pooled in to offer their support, offering clothes, furniture, new uniforms for the children, blankets and money donations.
The Briffa family, as well as other families in complex, are now living in temporary housing in Gżira, provided by the Ministry for Social Accommodation.
The fundraiser will be closed by the end of the year.
