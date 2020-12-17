More Than A Thousand Euro Raised For Briffa Family Who Lost Everything In Ħamrun House Fire

A campaign has been launched to raise money for the Briffa family, who lost all their belongings when their Ħamrun home was destroyed in a fire.

The fundraiser was set up by clothing repairs and laundry service company WhizzFix, to help the family through these traumatic times.

“We are asking for donations no matter how small, every little bit helps when going through such a hard time,” its description reads.

In less than 24 hours since its launch, more than €1,000 has been raised.

“When we found out about the cause, we reached out to see if we could help in any way.”

“We realised they didn’t have a bank account so we set them up with Revolut. That same day, we also set up the fundraiser that’s linked to their new bank account. It’s amazing to see them get so many donations,” a spokesperson from WhizzFix told Lovin Malta.

The company is also collecting items of clothing and other essentials to replace what was lost in the fire.