Mosta FC May Face €17,000 Fine Over Fans’ Alleged Racist Attack On Maya Lucia

Mosta FC could face a €17,000 fine and a three-point league deduction over its fans’ alleged racist attack against Raiders GFC footballer Maya Lucia.

Lucia, who also plays on the national team, was allegedly subjected to racist chants by the opposing team’s supporters last Sunday. Both teams, the Malta Football Association and a number of politicians condemned the alleged attack and showed solidarity with Lucia.

The aforementioned punishment is in accordance with Section IX of the MFA statute, which says:

“In the case that the [club’s] offence consists in having, whether in a chorus or not, publicly disparaged, discriminated against or denigrated someone in a defamatory manner on account of race… the guilty club shall be fined a maximum amount of seventeen thousand euro for each such offence committed during the season.”

The alleged attack happened during an Under-19’s league match, meaning that Mosta FC would be subjected to further disciplinary measures.

“If the offence has been committed during a league match, the guilty Club shall have deducted three points for the first such offence during the season, six points for the second such offence during the same season, whilst such club shall be relegated for the third such offence during the same season.”

Shortly after the alleged attack took place, Lucia spoke out on Facebook to share details of the incident.

“I haven’t posted on Facebook in years, but I feel it is necessary. This is the reality of being an athlete in Malta. Quotes from parents of today’s opposition,” Lucia wrote.

“F’*** missierek dak l-iswed. Jekk hawn missierek l-iswed għidli ħa nkellmu (F*** your black dad. If your black dad is here, tell me so that I speak to him).”

Yesterday, the Malta Football Association said that it filed a police report about the alleged incident. The Times of Malta said the names of the two Mosta FC supporters who allegedly hurled said slurs have also been passed on to police.

Do you think the club should be fined for its supporters behaviour?