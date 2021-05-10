Mosta Priest Admits To Watching Porn And Masturbating Before Saying Gay Marriage Within Church Will ‘Be End Of World’
A Maltese priest well-accustomed to courting controversy has opened up about dealing with sexuality as a priest – including masturbation and watching pornography – as well as what he sees as the harbinger of the end of the world.
“I’m going to ask you a personal question, and I’m asking it because you told me you are comfortable talking about it – have you ever masturbated as a priest?” Ragnar Ciantar asked Fr David Muscat on Ciantar’s YouTube show Il-Podkast.
“Yes, yes of course,” Muscat replied in his signature way. “But then you go and confess. I have a spiritual leader, and I tell him: ‘I’ve sinned against the Sixth Commandment, against nature’. And he tells me to say the Rosary.”
Muscat went on to explain how he “sometimes” watches pornography, and even swears every now and then, blaming it on the way he was brought up.
“It makes me sad though. The thing is, I learned all of this from the każini – my dad was a barman as well as a sailor in the Royal Navy,” he went on.
Muscat explained how his father had taken ownership of a bar after retiring as a sailor, and how he’d often stay in the bar, helping him with day to day chores.
“And they don’t exactly say the Song of Bernadette or the Rosary while there,” Muscat laughed. “And all of that stays in your head.”
However, Muscat was far from over with opening up about his personal beliefs.
He was asked about his connection with Imperium Ewropa leader (and self-described racialist) Norman Lowell. Muscat said he was stationed as a priest in Mġarr for eight years, and Lowell was part of his congregation there – and that he would still give Lowell his vote if he ran in an election today.
“Ironically, even with all his failures, Lowell is still nearer to Christian ideology than the other parties are,” he said, saying neither the Labour Party nor the Nationalist Party’s policies were in line with “Christian voters” expectations, from gay marriage to abortion.
On the topic of gay marriage, Muscat said that the day priests confirmed gay marriages within church walls would be the end of the world.
“Financial issues in Malta are really where we stray furthest from the Gospel,” he said in reference to recent corruption scandals on the island.
“Something like homosexual marriage, I can concede in a way, because it’s a civil marriage – what’s important for me though, is that from the church’s zuntier to the inner sanctum, they don’t enter at all. That’s what interests me.”
“The worst is if they enter church and impose on me that they want religious rites as well,” Muscat continued. “And they’ll make it happen on day, how vengeful they are. Until they enter our churches, standing on our red carpet, under our statues’ gaze, they won’t be quiet. And if they enter, the end of the world would be upon us.
“Would you kick them out though?” Ciantar asked.
“For sure.” Muscat replied. “Even if I go to jail. God is first.”
“Arabs say ‘Allahu akbar“… God is first… but unfortunately, they also have the wrong conclusion as well, as they then go ‘boom’,” Muscat ended with a laugh.
