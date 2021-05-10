Mosta Priest Admits To Watching Porn And Masturbating Before Saying Gay Marriage Within Church Will ‘Be End Of World’

A Maltese priest well-accustomed to courting controversy has opened up about dealing with sexuality as a priest – including masturbation and watching pornography – as well as what he sees as the harbinger of the end of the world.

“I’m going to ask you a personal question, and I’m asking it because you told me you are comfortable talking about it – have you ever masturbated as a priest?” Ragnar Ciantar asked Fr David Muscat on Ciantar’s YouTube show Il-Podkast.

“Yes, yes of course,” Muscat replied in his signature way. “But then you go and confess. I have a spiritual leader, and I tell him: ‘I’ve sinned against the Sixth Commandment, against nature’. And he tells me to say the Rosary.”

Muscat went on to explain how he “sometimes” watches pornography, and even swears every now and then, blaming it on the way he was brought up.

“It makes me sad though. The thing is, I learned all of this from the każini – my dad was a barman as well as a sailor in the Royal Navy,” he went on.

Muscat explained how his father had taken ownership of a bar after retiring as a sailor, and how he’d often stay in the bar, helping him with day to day chores.

“And they don’t exactly say the Song of Bernadette or the Rosary while there,” Muscat laughed. “And all of that stays in your head.”

Watch the moment below: