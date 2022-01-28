Mosta Priest David Muscat Pleads Not Guilty To Hate Speech Charges

A controversial priest behind some questionable online and offline comments has pleaded not guilty to charges of hate speech.

In court, David Muscat also pleaded not guilty to to misusing electronic equipment to disseminate denigrating comments over the LGBTQI community. Muscat had been charged over two comments he made online weeks ago where he compared being possessed by a demon to being homosexual, among other comments.

His comments were in relation to murder suspect Abner Aquilina following the brutal public murder of Paulina Dembska.

Muscat didn’t deny he had made the posts, and they were replies to a reply, with his defence lawyers saying one needed to understand the context of the case.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia said that the words said by Muscat carried a lot of weight, and more prudence was needed when making comments while holding his role.

Hate speech holds a criminal punishment of between six and 18 months in prison; misusing electronic equipment can lead to a fine of up to €23,000. The case has been adjourned until 4 March for notes of submissions to be exhibited.

Muscat’s comments had led to government ministers intervening and asking the police to investigate the priest over his comments online, which they called “hateful” and local LGBTQI fashion designers co-opted some of the hateful language used online in a new campaign.