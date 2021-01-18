د . إAEDSRر . س

Mosta To Birkirkara: These 11 Localities Will Undergo Planned Power Cuts Tomorrow

Eleven localities are set to have their electricity disrupted by scheduled network maintenance and upgrade works tomorrow.

These works are carried out regularly throughout the year as part of the servicing and reinforcement requirements of the national electricity grid.

Only a select number of streets within the following list of localities will be affected by such works.

The affected localities are as follows:

  • Pieta
  • Mosta
  • San Ġwann
  • Żejtun
  • Marsaxlokk
  • Qormi
  • Ta’ Xbiex
  • Rabat (Gozo)
  • Żebbuġ
  • Msida
  • Birkirkara

The majority of these works will be concluded by 2pm, bar Qormi, Rabat (Gozo), Żebbuġ, and Birkirkara.

More information about the affected areas can be found on the Enemalta website.

