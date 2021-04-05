Mosta’s Roads Have Reversed And People Are Calling For Them To Stay That Way Permanently

Anyone driving through Mosta’s centre over the last few days were probably left momentarily confused after realising the traffic direction of the busy pjazza had suddenly reversed. The main street directly in front of the iconic Mosta Dome, Eucharistic Congress Road, now had traffic heading down towards the church, and not heading away from it, and a number of key roads linking to it had reversed direction as well. Mosta residents and motorists alike reacted strongly to the sudden change, which is set to remain in place for months as roadworks occur in other parts of the town. Mosta personality Lillian Chetcuti Riolo even uploaded a video showing the new journey into the town.

“Xi ġmiel… now that’s an entrance for a majestic church,” said one online commentator. Others raised concerns over whether this would increase or decrease chances for traffic accidents. Jason Micallef, ONE News Chairman and a former Mosta councillor between 2000 and 2003, went one step further and called for the road reversals to be made permanent. He recounted how the current system had been put into place by a former local council, and said the current system reminded everyone of what was lost when the roads were set the way they were. “My appeal is that, in a few weeks times when everyone realises what the centre of Mosta and its commercial centre had lost, Eucharistic Congress Road remains as it is today,” Micallef said.

Eucharistic Congress is a historic road, featuring scores of homes and commercial stores and a direct view of the Mosta Dome. With residents proud of their central church, the next few weeks and months will see the topic of which way drivers should enter and exit the town heating up again after nearly a quarter of century.

See the full redirection plans below:

Cover photo left: Jason Micallef