Mother Kidnapped For Ransom And Taken To Buġibba After Son Didn’t Pay Drug Debt

A 50-year-old Lebanese woman was kidnapped and taken to a Buġibba apartment last weekend after her son was threatened to repay debts over a drug deal.

Police said the woman’s son informed them last Saturday that a Libyan national had warned him he’ll never see his mother again unless he pays them a sum of money.

Lovin Malta is informed that the son owed a sum of money in relation to a drug deal.

His mother was kidnapped shortly afterwards, prompting a delicate investigation by the Vice Squad, the Major Crimes Unit, the Msida District Police and the RIU.

Two Libyan suspects, aged 43 and 36, were arrested in Sliema at 10:30pm. Half an hour later, police found the kidnapped woman alive and well in an apartment in Triq Barnaba, Buġibba, in the company of a 22-year-old Maltese woman, who was also arrested.

The victim was taken to a health centre and assisted by the police’s Victim Support Unit, while the three suspected kidnappers will be charged in court this afternoon.

