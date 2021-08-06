Mother Of Child With Autism Reveals What Justyne Caruana Told Her When Flagging Inclusion Problems At Schools

A mother who runs a page dedicated to raising awareness over autism and inclusion has shared her personal chats with Education Minister Justyne Caruana. “It pains me to see the post Education Minister Justyne Caruana posted about inclusion removed after a few hours because us parents decided to raise our children’s voice and commented over the fact that our children are suffering due to a lack of inclusion,” Sefora Tabone, who runs the page I Am Diego, said on social media alongside screenshots of her chats. “I felt obliged to ask why this post was removed. This is the answer I was given. I’ll leave it in your hands to judge.”

One of the screenshots

In the shared screenshots, Tabone and Caruana go back and forth over the state of inclusion in Malta. At points, the conversation becomes very pointed.

“You need to hold a meeting with parents to know exactly what’s happening in schools,” Tabone tells Caruana. “Whenever you want – just remember what happened under me and how many new services and benefits we gave. Or have you forgotten that?” Caruana responded. The barbs continue back and forth, with the Minister referring to her stint as Parliamentary Secretary for Rights of Persons with Disability and Active Ageing. The conversation left Tabone feeling disappointed that this was the reaction she’d get; after posting the conversation publicly, Caruana messaged her again: “thanks for posting everything on Facebook”.

Tabone pledged not to have her voice silenced and to continue speaking up for better inclusion in Malta. What do you make of the Minister’s response?

