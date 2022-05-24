Motorcyclist Dies A Week After Major Collision In Xewkija 

A 63-year-old motorcyclist has died following a road traffic accident that took place in Xewkija a week ago.

The incident took place at around 9.40am on 17th May, and involved a collision between the motorcycle and a car driven by a 66-year-old man, a resident of Sannat.

The man was immediately rushed to the hospital for further care. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

An inquiry has been opened while police investigations are ongoing.