Motorcyclist Fighting For His Life After Early Morning Crash In Mosta
A 28-year-old motorcyclist is at risk of dying after being involved in an incident in Mosta early this morning.
At around 4am, two Italian men were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after they were thrown off the motorcycle they were both on. The driver is a 28-year-old man, while the passenger is a 30-year-old man who lives in Mosta.
The incident happened on Valletta Road, Mosta, and the motorcycle involved was a Honda CB600F.
The men were give medical assistance on the scene before being taken to hospital where the driver was found to be suffering serious injuries. The condition of the passenger is still unknown.
It is also unknown what led to the incident.
Magistrate Lara Lanfranco has appointed various court experts to help assist her in an inquiry. Police investigations continue.
