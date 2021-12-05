Motorcyclist Fighting For His Life After Early Morning Crash In Mosta

A 28-year-old motorcyclist is at risk of dying after being involved in an incident in Mosta early this morning.

At around 4am, two Italian men were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after they were thrown off the motorcycle they were both on. The driver is a 28-year-old man, while the passenger is a 30-year-old man who lives in Mosta.

The incident happened on Valletta Road, Mosta, and the motorcycle involved was a Honda CB600F.