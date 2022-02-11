Motorcyclist Hospitalised After Being Injured In Car Collision In Rabat

A motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital today after being injured in a traffic incident in Rabat.

A collision between a Toyota Vitz and a Peugeot Kisbee motorcycle happened at around 11am this morning in Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier, police told Lovin Malta.

Initial police investigations found the motorcycle had sustained injuries in the crash; however, the motorcyclist’s exact condition is still unknown, as is the car driver’s condition.