Motorcyclist Hospitalised After Being Injured In Car Collision In Rabat

A motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital today after being injured in a traffic incident in Rabat.

A collision between a Toyota Vitz and a Peugeot Kisbee motorcycle happened at around 11am this morning in Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier, police told Lovin Malta.

Initial police investigations found the motorcycle had sustained injuries in the crash; however, the motorcyclist’s exact condition is still unknown, as is the car driver’s condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Johnathan is an award-winning Maltese journalist interested in social justice, politics, minority issues, music and food. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

