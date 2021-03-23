Motorcyclist Hospitalised After Collision With Police Vehicle In Qormi

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 59-year-old male motorcyclist has been hospitalised after being involved in a traffic incident in Qormi early this morning.

The man, who is Italian and lives in Mellieħa, was left with grievous injuries after his Honda motorcycle collided with the police vehicle, a Peugeot 308, in Triq San Edwardu at around 00.15, police said today.

The police officers in the vehicle – a sergeant and a constable – gave the man First Aid on the scene as an ambulance was sent to pick up the man.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital to receive further treatment where he was certified to have grievous injuries.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

