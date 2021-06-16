Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Qawra Accident

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a traffic accident in Qawra.

Police said in a statement that the incident happened yesterday at 6.30pm along Triq il-Merluz.

The man, who is a 25-year-old resident of St Paul’s Bay, collided with a Toyota Yaris, driven by a 22-year-old resident of Marsaxlokk.

He received medical assistance on the scene and was then immediately rushed from Mater Dei. He is in serious condition, police said.

A police investigation and magisterial inquiry have been opened.