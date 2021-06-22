Motorists Outraged As Speed Bumps And Cameras Installed In New Marsa Car Park

Images uploaded by TVM show numerous speed bumps scattered throughout the car park along with cameras to monitor the area.

However, following complaints from nearby residents, who alluded to the excessive noise caused by the late-night meetups, authorities have now erected speed bumps and cameras in the area.

The car park, which was recently inaugurated along with the Marsa flyover, had become a popular sport for car enthusiasts to hang out and show off their rides.

Motor enthusiasts and gearheads across Malta are outraged after discovering that a new car hangout spot in Marsa has been “ruined” with speed bumps and CCTV.

In response, motorists have expressed their frustration in having yet another hangout spot ruined by the intervention of authorities and disgruntled neighbours.



“In Malta, you can’t have a hobby because everyone picks on it,” one commentator said.

“When will they stop the fireworks, because they make a lot of noise,” another said sarcastically.

“You can’t let anyone have an hour of fun. We’ll never move forward as a country. Leave car enthusiasts alone,” said another.

Even those who aren’t car enthusiasts expressed their disapproval…

“Are they serious? I’m not a car enthusiast but what they’re doing is wrong. What are these people doing wrong by just meeting up there?” another user said.

On numerous occasions, police were called in to clear petrolheads from the car park, with enthusiasts claiming that no laws were broken including those pertaining to COVID-19 measures.

The latest instalment of speed bumps and cameras is another dagger in the heart of a community that has been continuously deprived of a space where people can showcase their vehicles and express their passion.

Cover Photo Credit: Dlp Automotive Photography

