Move My Aunt Out Of St Paul’s Bay COVID-19 Elderly Home, Concerned Man Urges Health Authorities

Malta recently opened a new institution specifically for elderly COVID-19 patients but a relative of one of the residents has expressed serious concern about the level of treatment provided there.

Martin Micallef’s 81-year-old aunt was relocated to Good Samaritan yesterday after contracting COVID-19 at an old people’s home.

He has since sent a legal letter to Health Minister Chris Fearne, Family Minister Michael Falzon, the Health Care Standards Directorate and the elderly care home his aunt was originally staying at.

In the letter, which was seen by Lovin Malta, Micallef’s lawyer wrote that his aunt tested positive for the virus thanks to “gross negligence” by staff at the elderly care home she was residing in.

“Employees used a room next to [his aunt’s] room to go on break without their masks on,” the lawyer wrote. “This exposed her to people without protection and led to her getting infected with COVID-19.”

Micallef said his family opposed her transfer to Good Samaritan, due to serious concerns about whether the level of treatment provided there is up to scratch.

“I doubt if the patients being moved there are receiving proper care and if they have the standard of care available at Mater Dei,” he told Lovin Malta.