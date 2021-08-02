Moviment Graffitti Calls For Probe Into Lands Authority Official Who Rented Public Land To His Restaurant For A Pittance

Civil Society group Moviment Graffitti has called for an investigation into a Lands Authority official who was forced to resign after it emerged that he had failed to declare a conflict of interest when renting out public land to a restaurant he is involved in.

According to a report in the Times of Malta today, Matthew Zammit was forced to resign from his senior management role by the authority’s CEO Robert Vella last month.

“The scandals taking place at the Lands Authority are increasing and getting bigger,” the group said in a Facebook post this morning.

“Between the shameful Infrastructure Malta expropriations, the renting out of public space on the cheap to this official and the manner in which auditors were stopped from working, the smell of corruption is becoming increasingly strong.”