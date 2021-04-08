Moviment Graffitti Considering Next Steps Following Meeting With Infrastructure Malta 

Activists from Moviment Graffitti are ‘studying’ declarations made by Infrastructure Malta yesterday during a meeting which was intended to resolve the impasse over the construction of a Dingli road which has seen activists camped on site for over two weeks.

The meeting took place a week after Moviment Graffitti appealed for a public meeting to discuss Infrastructure Malta’s plans for the road. The roads agency had initially requested that the meeting take place in private, but this was rejected by the activists.

“We take note of Infrastructure Malta’s statement following our meeting yesterday evening with them and Minister Borg. We are currently carefully studying their declarations and considering our next steps,” the group said in a Facebook post earlier today.

In the meantime, Movement Graffitti said it would be remaining in Dingli to stop works from starting.

Yesterday’s meeting at Parliament was attended by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, Infrastructure Malta CEO Fredrick Azzopardi and Planning Authority CEO Martin Saliba, as well as two Dingli residents and two representatives of Moviment Graffitti.

In a statement, Infrastructure Malta also made no reference to any agreements reached, instead “reaffirming” commitments it said it had agreed to with representatives of San Gwann Bosco Street residents last month.

These include an agreement that no more carob trees will be uprooted to build the new road, that the road width is decreased from 10 to eight metres and that the planned corner of the new road will not be formed by Infrastructure Malta in order to save a nearby tree.

The agency also said that “it shall only carry out works on lands for which it has an agreement to do so with the pertaining landowners”.

Finally, it said that other agreements with residents of the three streets that will be linked to the new road, including the construction of rubble walls and planting of new trees in the area, will also be implemented.

