Moviment Graffitti To Suspend Dingli Action But Will Continue To Monitor Works Closely 

Moviment Graffitti has announced that it will be suspending its direct action to stop roadworks in Dingli.

The activists have been camped out in a field, through which Infrastructure Malta plans to build a new road for three weeks.

“Today we are announcing that we will be leaving this site. Our direct action will be ending but our fight will continue,” Moviment Graffitti member Andre Callus said at a press conference this morning.

The decision follows a meeting held earlier this week at which activists, residents and farmers discussed plans for the road and the area with Infrastructure Malta CEO Fredrick Azzopardi and Transport and Infrastructure Ian Borg.

Callus noted that the group had been insisting that Infrastructure Malta make public its plans for the area, including any future plans.

“These plans were published. The road has been narrowed by two metres and will be taking up less ODZ land. There is also a promise that no more carob trees will be uprooted,” he said.

“It is worth noting that had we not come here three weeks ago, they would have been uprooted. We literally physically stopped them from uprooting these trees.”

Callus said that through its action, Movement Graffitti had succeeded in shedding light on Infrastructure Malta’s practice of starting works before expropriation agreements have been agreed with landowners.

Finally, he said that while the group would no longer be camping on-site, it would continue to monitor the works.

“We obviously don’t trust Infrastructure Malta because we have seen them say one thing and do the other, so we will remain here in the sense that we will continue to monitor these works closely,” Callus said.

He appealed to residents to ensure that Infrastructure Malta sticks to the promises made to residents, while also calling on them to look out for any proposed development in the area.

“We will oppose any potential with all our might. We will not let this happen,” Callus said.”

