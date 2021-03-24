Moviment Graffitti’s Wayne Flask To Appear On Lovin Daily Over Dingli Standoff With Infrastructure Malta

Moviment Graffitti activist Wayne Flask will be appearing on today’s episode of Lovin Daily at 10am to talk about the latest standoff with Infrastructure Malta over a road development project in Dingli.

The plans involve connecting three Dingli roads, Sqaq il-Museum, Daħla tas-Sienja and Triq San Gwann Bosco. Protestors argue that the government agency does not have permission for the project and warned that it threatens arable land, old carob trees and a medieval church in the area.

However, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and IM have rubbished their concerns, insisting that they have all the necessary permits in order. The local council has backed the project.

A handful of activists have been camping in the area, even tying the entrance gate with barbed wire and logs to protect the area. However, IM workers returned today, creating a tense standoff between the two groups.

Tune in at 10am to find out more.

