MP Godfrey Farrugia Says Police Found Thieves Who Broke Into His Car And Stole His Medical Bag 

Independent MP Godfrey Farrugia has confirmed that police have identified the thieves who broke into his car and robbed his medical bag in Ħaż-Żebbuġ last week.

Farrugia said on social media that the thieves had sold his bag, and that thanks to his report, police managed to solve a ring of thefts in his hometown.

“I thank the Ħaż-Żebbuġ police, the honest citizens who collaborated with the police, and Newsbook, who reported the news out of their own free will,” he said, adding that the thieves will be charged next week and that his medical bag hasn’t yet been returned to him.

Farrugia also had a message for commenters who immediately assumed that the robbers were foreign after he announced the theft.

“The thieves were Maltese,” he said.

