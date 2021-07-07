MP Hints That Maksar Brothers Paid Cabinet Member €200,000 For ‘Professional Services’

PN MP Jason Azzopardi has hinted that the tal-Maksar brothers, Adrian and Robert Agius, who have been charged in connection to the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop, paid a Cabinet member €200,000 for “professional services”.

Another, Azzopardi suggested, even bought a boat from the brothers, who have long been alleged to have links to the criminal underworld.

Azzopardi was responding to a Lovin Malta article concerning recent comments made by the Prime Minister over PN leader Bernard Grech in response Rosianne Cutajar’s role in a 2019 Mdina property deal involving Yorgen Fenech, who was also been charged in the Caruana Galizia assassination.

“Maksar’s lawyer should be ashamed that he would concoct a story about Bernard Grech to defend those found guilty of very serious and serious breaches of ethics and who maintained a friendship and received gifts and travel from the owner of 17 Black, a company set up to fatten his pockets, and this was all after it became known that he was the owner,” he wrote.

“What do you know about Robert Abela, Ms Cutajar? What does Ms Cutajar know about Abela’s ministers and what did they have with Yorgen Fenech in 2018 and 2019? What does Ms Cutajar know about how Yorgen Fenech was funding the Labour Party in 2017?”

“Do you know if €200,000 cash was paid by Maksar to a member of the Cabinet in the past years on ‘professional services’? Do you know if a Cabinet member sold a boat to Maksar in the past years?”

Abela has previously confirmed that he legally represented the brothers in two cases revolving around financial disputes. He had first represented them in 2012 and continued to do so until a few years ago.