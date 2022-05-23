MP Julie Zahra Brings ‘Assistant’ Daughter To Parliament As She Works

A new young Maltese female MP brought her daughter to Parliament today in a move that’s being praised. Julie Zahra shared images of herself and her daughter – who she referred to as her little “assistant” for the day – with the pair of them beaming outside Parliament.

MP Eve Borg Bonello shared photos from within Parliament, saying that inclusivity needed to be ensured in Maltese institutions. “Women can be involved politically while being mothers,” she said. “Let’s ensure that our institutions can accommodate women as well, including mothers. And let’s send this message to all girls from future generation.”

Internationally, more and more female politicians have made it a point to bring their young children to work with them in an attempt to normalise it. In 2018, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden was the first female world leader to bring her baby, three-month-old Neve Te Aroha, to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In the UK, Jo Swinson MP became the first MP to take her baby into a debate in the UK House of Commons. And in a first for the Australian parliament, Senator Larissa Waters breastfed her daughter Alia Joy during a vote in May 2017.

