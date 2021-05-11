MP Karol Aquilina Charged Over Driving Recklessly On Route To Parliament

PN MP Karol Aquilina has been charged over driving recklessly on route to parliament.

In a broadcast on Pjazza in May 2020, Karl Stagno Navarra showed footage which he says shows Aquilina in his car, apparently blocking the route of a ministerial vehicle despite the orders from two police officers on motorbikes, accompanying the vehicle.

The incident, however, happened in June 2019.

Stagno Navarra said Aquilina was putting the lives of individuals in danger, even filing a complaint with the Standards Commissioner.

Today, a court heard testimony from police officers who witnessed the incident.

Aquilina stepped down as PN Spokesperson for Justice and Electoral Reform on 30th March, soon after reports that he could be charged over the incident.

The case will continue on 15th February 2022 at 9.30am.

