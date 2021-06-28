MPs Must Voluntarily Resign And Be Replaced By Technocrats Until Next Election, Repubblika Urges

MPs from both sides of the aisle need to resign voluntarily and make way for technical experts “with integrity” if it wants to emerge from the “FATF crisis” the island finds itself in, civil society group Repubblika said today.

In a press conference held outside Castille today, the activists said that a new “National Solidarity Government” needed to be set up following the FATF’s recent greylisting of the island. This government would have a pre-established mandate to hold a general election in June, 2022.

“The mission of this government would be to undertake reforms and the needed steps over the next 12 months so that our country is removed as quickly as possible from the FATF’s grey list,” they said.

Among other things, the government would reenforce current checks and balances, adopt politics based on accountability and work under principles based on the rule of law and democracy.

They did not explain how these technocrats would be appointed.

Aside from MPs, members from the boards of the Central Bank, MFSA and FIAU must also resign.

Malta was recently placed on the FATF’s global grey list after failing to convince the world’s leading nations of the island’s dedication to fighting financial crimes. Malta has now been placed alongside countries like Haiti, South Sudan and the Philippines.

“In our understanding, this is a good way for the country to take on this grave situation and emerge from it as soon as possible,” they said.

“This is a defining moment for us Maltese and Gozitans,” the activists said. “We appeal to our politicians to, at the very least in this situation, behave with integrity and remain loyal towards the people who placed them in power.”