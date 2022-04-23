Watch: MPs, Volunteers And Activists Transform Magħtab Landfill On International Earth Day
Some intense windstorms scattered heaps of litter around Magħtab and that didn’t go down well with a group of volunteers hellbent on cleaning up the country.
Mark Galea Pace, a fitness instructor powered by a love for nature led the siege that saw no less than 70 volunteers come together and clean the area on 22nd April – International Earth Day.
Before-and-after footage from the clean-up process will leave you speechless.
Lovin Malta sat with Mark and his son Jordan from Coast Is Clear, who together gave us the details on how the operation went down.
“We pulled out 203 bags worth of litter,” Jordan began. “All that trash couldn’t even fit on the trucks. Some [volunteers] simply had to carry them.”
Even though three full truckloads were loaded with scrap and waste, more journeys were needed to see the job done to the satisfaction of everyone involved.
The effort was shared among 70 volunteers after employees from PokerStars rallied to the cause.
However, it wasn’t only they who joined the fray. PN MP Eve Borg Bonello also got her hands dirty.
“I’m dying,” said Mark shortly after the clean-up was completed. “The actual cleaning took four hours. But then I spent another three hours driving up and down collecting bags from everywhere.”
Footage of bags and other waste from Magħtab landfill was recently captured by Times of Malta blowing towards the sea and into surrounding natural land, as Force 7 winds swept the lands over the weekend.
Some of the trash was caught in the surrounding terrain, and in the trees, or carried towards the sea.
Without a doubt, the service that saw the landfill cleared of all trash – and out of one’s own personal mission to build a cleaner Malta – is nothing short of commendable.
Many may remember Mark for having embarked on a three-day solo clean-up around the coastline of Malta, gathering enough rubbish to fill up a boat by the second day.
He continues to scour the bays and beaches of Malta and Gozo on his solo mission to rid the island of plastic and other waste, whilst also raising awareness on the issue of pollution.
Without question, every man, woman, and child in Malta can help do their part for a better, cleaner Malta. And following Galea Pace’s example, it becomes pretty clear that all it requires is a bit of effort.
