Mqabba PN Councillor Resigns, Says Party Will Never Change And Quotes Adrian Delia On The Way Out
A PN councillor has announced he has resigned from the party as he finds himself disappointed that long-awaited change within the party never arrived.
“There remains many of those who believe they can dictate what should or shouldn’t happen. I don’t work like that,” Jonathan Dingli said in a public statement.
“After waiting months in the hope that there would be some form of change in the Nationalist Party, till today this has not happened and in my opinion will never happen or if it is going to happen one day, it is still far away.”
Explaining that he had made his intentions clear to the PN’s secretary general as well as the Mqabba local council, Dingli said it wasn’t easy to take this stop as he “loved” doing what he did.
“I tried, but it was for nothing.”
His resignation comes after Delia and his supporters gave a show of force at a recent public Independence Day speech by PN leader Bernard Grech.
He thanked everyone who had supported him over the years as well as the “genuine” Nationalists who he had spoken to ahead of his decision.
“I know there wil be those who hate me for this, or won’t speak to me anymore, or will give me bad looks. It doesn’t matter. Life goes on. Just know, I felt this pain, and no one else,” he said, before ending by saying: “it’s the real ones who always get hurt…”
Are you surprised by Dingli’s departure?