Mqabba PN Councillor Resigns, Says Party Will Never Change And Quotes Adrian Delia On The Way Out

A PN councillor has announced he has resigned from the party as he finds himself disappointed that long-awaited change within the party never arrived.

“There remains many of those who believe they can dictate what should or shouldn’t happen. I don’t work like that,” Jonathan Dingli said in a public statement.

“After waiting months in the hope that there would be some form of change in the Nationalist Party, till today this has not happened and in my opinion will never happen or if it is going to happen one day, it is still far away.”

Explaining that he had made his intentions clear to the PN’s secretary general as well as the Mqabba local council, Dingli said it wasn’t easy to take this stop as he “loved” doing what he did.

“I tried, but it was for nothing.”