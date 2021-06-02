WATCH: Msida Brawl Sees Group Attack Van Driver In Violent Beating

Shocking footage has emerged of a brawl breaking out in Msida with a group of men and women attacking a van driver. A video sent to Lovin Malta shows two women by apartments along Triq il-Wied ta’ L-Imsida first attacking the driver outside one of the blocks, with one of them hitting him several times with a wooden stick. The brawl then seemingly calms down with the driver and women continuing to shout at one another. However, as the van driver enters the vehicle, one of the women goes towards the driver’s window and begins hitting the person once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Suddenly, four men descend out of the nearby buildings and begin pummeling the driver and his car as he attempts to make a getaway, seeming to even drive over one man’s foot on the way out. The driver continues being hit from both sides until a truck driver intervenes to calm down the beating, allowing the van driver to escape onto the junction along Msida creek. It is yet to be confirmed, but the fight is believed to have happened earlier today. Lovin Malta has reached out to the police.

This is the second incident of a public brawl in Malta reported by Lovin Malta today. Earlier, footage was sent in showing a fight between at least four women erupting in the middle of a busy road in Marsa. A second video of that incident has emerged showing a man trying to intervene. The brawl is believed to have happened last night at around 7pm. Police told Lovin Malta that they received no reports on this incident.

