MTA Staff’s Christmas Hotel Plans Insulting To Sectors Hit Hardest By COVID-19 And Being Refused Assistance, PN Says 

It said the plans were particularly shocking when considering that the government was “refusing to provide a wage supplement to catering establishments, which it said were again having their operations affected by an increase in COVID-19 cases”.

“Today’s story about the MTA workers staying at a luxury hotel for two weeks at the expense of taxpayers is further confirmation that the Labour government wastes public funds,” the PN said, adding that it expected action from Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

Plans by the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) to book rooms at the luxurious Phoenicia Hotel for some of its staff over the Christmas period are yet another instance of the government wasting taxpayer money, the Nationalist Party has said.

It was similarly shocking in light of the “government’s refusal to give better salaries to teachers and the fact that it is overcharging the people for electricity every day”.

“The government has no credibility to say that it does not have any funds for matters of national importance,” the PN added.

This morning, the Times of Malta reported that the MTA’s events team had planned to book rooms at the five-star hotel for two weeks so that they could be as close as possible to the Fairyland Christmas Village.

The plans were reportedly approved by the MTA’s head of events Lionel Gerada. The plans were scrapped on the orders of the ministry after it received questions from the Times about the story.

In its statement, the PN noted that the Tourism Ministry was responsible for some €123 million in government funds, which needed to be well-spent.

It pointed to a National Audit Office report this week which described a number of deficiencies by the ministry and entities it is responsible for, including the Malta Film Commission.

