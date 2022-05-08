Mtarfa Residents Bombarded With Near Daily 8am Petards: ‘It’s Like We’re In A Warzone’
At 8am on the dot, the Cauchi* family were awoken by the sounds of explosions – and it isn’t the first time this week.
Living in the quiet, rural town of Mtarfa, they were used to enjoying a rare slice of peace in hectic Malta. However, last Friday was just the most recent time petards shot off in the area shocked them from their sleep.
Though they don’t have children, they have two young cats, who are terrified by the sudden explosions and spurts; and they say that in the more exposed rooms of their home, they can even feel the vibrations from the larger petards.
Maltese law, specifically the Subsidiary Legislation 33.03 Control of Fireworks and Other Explosives Regulations 12(A) 3, states that fireworks “shall be discharged for the purpose of testing or trial only during the times specified in the licence, which shall be between 11.00am and 12.00 (noon) or 8.30pm and 9.00pm.”
Though this law exists, petards are still allowed to be shot off at 8am for “ten-minute bursts” as well as for celebrations related to the church.
Historically, petards in Malta were used by rural villagers to let nearby villages know that they were celebrating their patron saint’s feast.
However, historians believe this was a way of subtly “teasing” rival villages over their feasts, in classic Maltese pika fashion.
Decades later, petards are enjoyed by swathes of enthusiasts across the island.
However, as years go by, more and more people are wondering if the 8am petards are becoming too much of a stressor for the vulnerable, including the elderly, young babies and the sick in society.
There has even been a case of an expat who suffers from tinnitus who had to leave the island and move abroad as the petards exacerbated his suffering.
Adults are also working night shifts more than ever, meaning they often rely on getting a good sleep in the morning and daytime.
One vet pharmacist who spoke to Lovin Malta said that their pharmacy is selling lots of calming medicine for pets as they often panic as the explosions start, especially if they are caught off-guard.
Lovin Malta held a Facebook poll last year asking readers whether they enjoyed the morning petards, with the majority saying they did enjoy them – though a spirited discussion was had underneath.
With the summer months around the corner and Maltese villages gearing up for the somewhere festas, the island may be about to enter a noisier, more festive era.
And with clear exceptions given to petard enthusiasts to set off explosions for limited bursts first thing in the morning, families like the Cauchis may need to begin planning ways to limit the noise… at least for ten minutes every few days.
*Names have been changed
Cover photo: TVM
Are you affected by 8am petards in your town or village?