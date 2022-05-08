Mtarfa Residents Bombarded With Near Daily 8am Petards: ‘It’s Like We’re In A Warzone’

At 8am on the dot, the Cauchi* family were awoken by the sounds of explosions – and it isn’t the first time this week.

Living in the quiet, rural town of Mtarfa, they were used to enjoying a rare slice of peace in hectic Malta. However, last Friday was just the most recent time petards shot off in the area shocked them from their sleep.

Though they don’t have children, they have two young cats, who are terrified by the sudden explosions and spurts; and they say that in the more exposed rooms of their home, they can even feel the vibrations from the larger petards.

Maltese law, specifically the Subsidiary Legislation 33.03 Control of Fireworks and Other Explosives Regulations 12(A) 3, states that fireworks “shall be discharged for the purpose of testing or trial only during the times specified in the licence, which shall be between 11.00am and 12.00 (noon) or 8.30pm and 9.00pm.”

Though this law exists, petards are still allowed to be shot off at 8am for “ten-minute bursts” as well as for celebrations related to the church.