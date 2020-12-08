د . إAEDSRر . س

Munxar Man Beloved For His Passion For Fireworks Dies After Accident In His Fields

A Gozitan man has lost his life after succumbing to injuries following an accident yesterday.

Mario Grima, 63 years old from Munxar, Gozo, is being remembered fondly for his passion and dedication to the small Gozitan village, where he was renowned for his love of festi and fireworks.

“Mario would always be among the first year after year to give donations and give his all when it comes to fireworks. Lord, grant him eternal peace,” a Munxar festa page said in tribute to the man.

Grima was injured in an accident where his tractor overturned while in his fields, in an area known as Tal-Qsajjem, between Munxar and Xlendi.

RIP Mario

