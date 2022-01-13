Murder Suspect Abner Aquilina Will Be Charged In Court This Evening

Murder suspect Abner Aquilina is set to be charged in court today in relation to the rape and murder of Polish national Paulina Dembska.

His arraignment is set to occur around 6pm this evening in Valletta.

The charges come after Aquilina was apprehended shortly after Dembska’s lifeless body was found in Independence Gardens, Sliema. However, initial police interrogations had to be stopped after Aquilina was referred to Mount Carmel for observation on the advice of medical experts.

Lovin Malta has revealed that Aquilina told investigators that he was a “soldier from God” and was acting upon the orders of “frequencies” in the lead up to the murder.

However, yesterday he was released from Mount Carmel and Malta’s police were able to continue their interrogations. Now, he will be facing Malta’s justice system this evening.