Murder Victim Chris Pandolfino’s 60th Birthday Celebrated As Sister Emotionally Recounts How He Made Her ‘Dream’

The sister of a Maltese man murdered in his Sliema home has opened up about how significant a figure he was in her, and others, lives on what would have been his 60th birthday.

“Today would have marked the 60th birthday of my beloved big brother Christian, who together with his partner Ivor, was brutally murdered in a botched robbery in his home last year,” Paula Pandolfino said.

“Anyone who had the luck to meet Chris will tell you that he was an incredible human being. He had a mind like no other. He had a constant thirst for knowledge and a capacity to hold endless amounts of information. He was larger than life, kind, funny, generous, eccentric, exceptional… unique,” she continued.

Paula wanted to remind the world just how strong a character her brother was, leaving Malta in the 1980s to pursue his dreams and live freely as an open gay man, even giving up his medical profession.

“Chris was never afraid to speak his mind or conform to norm.”