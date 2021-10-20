Murder Victim Chris Pandolfino’s 60th Birthday Celebrated As Sister Emotionally Recounts How He Made Her ‘Dream’
The sister of a Maltese man murdered in his Sliema home has opened up about how significant a figure he was in her, and others, lives on what would have been his 60th birthday.
“Today would have marked the 60th birthday of my beloved big brother Christian, who together with his partner Ivor, was brutally murdered in a botched robbery in his home last year,” Paula Pandolfino said.
“Anyone who had the luck to meet Chris will tell you that he was an incredible human being. He had a mind like no other. He had a constant thirst for knowledge and a capacity to hold endless amounts of information. He was larger than life, kind, funny, generous, eccentric, exceptional… unique,” she continued.
Paula wanted to remind the world just how strong a character her brother was, leaving Malta in the 1980s to pursue his dreams and live freely as an open gay man, even giving up his medical profession.
“Chris was never afraid to speak his mind or conform to norm.”
“He went on to have a stellar career in investment banking becoming one of the first and most senior openly gay men on the London trading floors,” she said. “He became a role model not only for the LGBTQ+ community but for anyone young who dared to dream. He made me dream.”
She also wanted to shine a light on his skill as a headhunter.
“He had an eye for spotting talent,” she said. “His mantra was to always hire people better than yourself and help them achieve their full potential. He was a mentor to many who also went on to have stellar careers.”
“Chris was my brother, sister, father, mother, second father to my children and best friend all in one.”
Aside from his sister’s tribute, some of his friends and beloved celebrated his 60th birthday with a small get-together.
“Happy birthday in heaven,” said one well-wisher, as others remembered him for the “true gentleman” that he was.
Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were murdered late at night in their Sliema home on 18th August 2020 in a suspected robbery. Three men have since been charged with the murder; Jesper Kristiansen, Daniel Muka and Viktor Dragomanski.
Cover photo right: Dirk Debono
